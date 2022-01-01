Columbia Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Columbia
More about Village Idiot Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
2009 Devine Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|16" Fat Hawaiian
|$17.99
Ham, pineapple, bacon
|16" Village Special
|$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
|Rosemary Fries
|$5.99
Served with warm cheese fondue for dipping.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
4517 Forest Drive, Columbia
|Popular items
|16" Village Special
|$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
|Wing Basket
|$13.99
Pound of wings and wing chips served with
celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
|Pound of Wings
|$12.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.