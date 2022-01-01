Columbia sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Columbia
More about Village Idiot Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
2009 Devine Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|16" Fat Hawaiian
|$17.99
Ham, pineapple, bacon
|16" Village Special
|$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
|Rosemary Fries
|$5.99
Served with warm cheese fondue for dipping.
More about Carolina Deli
Carolina Deli
2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia
|Popular items
|Today's Special
|$9.53
Monday - Big Greek
Tuesday- RSVP
Wednesday-**CLUB** (recently updated)
Thursday-2 Chicken and Cheese Quesadillas
Friday-1 meat on a Croissant
Comes with Chips and Drink
|RSVP
|$9.99
OUR MOST POPULAR SANDWICH!
Delicious Roast Beef, Oven Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, and Swiss Cheese
Served on an Onion Roll with our own mustard based dip
|Big Greek
|$9.25
Oven Roasted Turkey, Fresh Feta Cheese, Black Olives lettuce and tomato served on a Toasted Pita with Greek Dressing
More about Blue Pizza
Blue Pizza
2123 Greene St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza 16"
|$17.00
Build Your Own
|Gardenia 16"
|$20.00
Mozzarella, marinara, spinach, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, olives, & mushrooms
|Carnivore Pizza 16"
|$21.50
Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella, & ground beef
More about Village Idiot Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
4517 Forest Drive, Columbia
|Popular items
|16" Village Special
|$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
|Wing Basket
|$13.99
Pound of wings and wing chips served with
celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
|Pound of Wings
|$12.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Swansons Deli
Swansons Deli
1332 Main St Suite 107, Columbia
|Popular items
|Veggie Wrap
|$6.95
Cucumbers, tomato, feta, oregano, tossed in a greek dressing, in a flour tortilla wrap
|Turkey Pesto
|$8.95
Turkey, Swiss, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, on a pressed panini bread
|TBR
|$8.95
Turkey, bacon, ranch, swiss, lettuce, tomato, on pressed panini bread