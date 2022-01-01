Columbia sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Columbia

Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

2009 Devine Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Fat Hawaiian$17.99
Ham, pineapple, bacon
16" Village Special$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
Rosemary Fries$5.99
Served with warm cheese fondue for dipping.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Carolina Deli image

 

Carolina Deli

2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Today's Special$9.53
Monday - Big Greek
Tuesday- RSVP
Wednesday-**CLUB** (recently updated)
Thursday-2 Chicken and Cheese Quesadillas
Friday-1 meat on a Croissant
Comes with Chips and Drink
RSVP$9.99
OUR MOST POPULAR SANDWICH!
Delicious Roast Beef, Oven Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, and Swiss Cheese
Served on an Onion Roll with our own mustard based dip
Big Greek$9.25
Oven Roasted Turkey, Fresh Feta Cheese, Black Olives lettuce and tomato served on a Toasted Pita with Greek Dressing
More about Carolina Deli
Blue Pizza image

 

Blue Pizza

2123 Greene St, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza 16"$17.00
Build Your Own
Gardenia 16"$20.00
Mozzarella, marinara, spinach, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, olives, & mushrooms
Carnivore Pizza 16"$21.50
Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella, & ground beef
More about Blue Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

4517 Forest Drive, Columbia

Avg 3.7 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Village Special$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
Wing Basket$13.99
Pound of wings and wing chips served with
celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Pound of Wings$12.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Swansons Deli image

 

Swansons Deli

1332 Main St Suite 107, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Wrap$6.95
Cucumbers, tomato, feta, oregano, tossed in a greek dressing, in a flour tortilla wrap
Turkey Pesto$8.95
Turkey, Swiss, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, on a pressed panini bread
TBR$8.95
Turkey, bacon, ranch, swiss, lettuce, tomato, on pressed panini bread
More about Swansons Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbia

Garlic Knots

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Grits

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston