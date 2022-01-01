Columbia pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Columbia
Za's Brick Oven Pizza
2930 Devine St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Carolina Carbonara
|$13.00
angel hair pasta with blackened chicken in a savory bacon reduction cream sauce
|Wood-Fired Wings
|$15.00
wood-fired chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce (sweet bourbon glaze, classic buffalo, or teriyaki), with choice of dressing on the side (house-made ranch or gorgonzola). Served with fresh celery and carrot sticks
|Blackened Cajun Pasta with Chicken
|$13.00
served over angel hair pasta with a garlic parmesan cream sauce, fresh parsley & diced tomatoes
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
2009 Devine Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|16" Fat Hawaiian
|$17.99
Ham, pineapple, bacon
|16" Village Special
|$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
|Rosemary Fries
|$5.99
Served with warm cheese fondue for dipping.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
612 Whaley Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|16" Freshman Fifteen
|$17.69
Pepperoni, extra cheese, side of ranch
|Garlic Knots
|$5.19
Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.
|Bone Dip
|$0.99
For your crust.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
4517 Forest Drive, Columbia
|Popular items
|16" Village Special
|$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
|Wing Basket
|$13.99
Pound of wings and wing chips served with
celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
|Pound of Wings
|$12.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Tazza Kitchen
4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia
|Popular items
|Brick Oven Cauliflower
|$8.00
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
|Crunchy Potato & Arugula Salad
|$8.50
house smoked mozzarella, toasted almonds, maple vinaigrette (gf)
|Kale & Chilies Salad
|$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)