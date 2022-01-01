Columbia pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Columbia

Za's Brick Oven Pizza image

 

Za's Brick Oven Pizza

2930 Devine St, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carolina Carbonara$13.00
angel hair pasta with blackened chicken in a savory bacon reduction cream sauce
Wood-Fired Wings$15.00
wood-fired chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce (sweet bourbon glaze, classic buffalo, or teriyaki), with choice of dressing on the side (house-made ranch or gorgonzola). Served with fresh celery and carrot sticks
Blackened Cajun Pasta with Chicken$13.00
served over angel hair pasta with a garlic parmesan cream sauce, fresh parsley & diced tomatoes
More about Za's Brick Oven Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

2009 Devine Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Fat Hawaiian$17.99
Ham, pineapple, bacon
16" Village Special$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
Rosemary Fries$5.99
Served with warm cheese fondue for dipping.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

612 Whaley Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Freshman Fifteen$17.69
Pepperoni, extra cheese, side of ranch
Garlic Knots$5.19
Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.
Bone Dip$0.99
For your crust.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

4517 Forest Drive, Columbia

Avg 3.7 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Village Special$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
Wing Basket$13.99
Pound of wings and wing chips served with
celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Pound of Wings$12.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brick Oven Cauliflower$8.00
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
Crunchy Potato & Arugula Salad$8.50
house smoked mozzarella, toasted almonds, maple vinaigrette (gf)
Kale & Chilies Salad$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

