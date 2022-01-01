Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wing Basket image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Main Course image

 

The Main Course

1624 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings$14.00
More about The Main Course

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Caesar Salad

Pork Chops

Shrimp Basket

Hummus

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Muffins

Cornbread

Chili

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston