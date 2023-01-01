Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Buffalo Wings
Columbia restaurants that serve buffalo wings
California Dreaming - Columbia
401 Main St, Columbia
No reviews yet
House Buffalo Wings (12)
More about California Dreaming - Columbia
Hanabi/Venue
1624 Main Street, Columbia
No reviews yet
BUFFALO WINGS
$12.00
More about Hanabi/Venue
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia
Club Salad
Boneless Wings
Croissants
Scallops
Mussels
Cookies
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near Columbia to explore
Rock Hill
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.7
(24 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Aiken
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
North Augusta
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston