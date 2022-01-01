Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve burritos

Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

700 Harden Street, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Burrito$15.00
Mashed Potatoes | Creamed Corn | Slaw |
Red BBQ Sauce | Flour Tortilla
Choice of Side
More about Home Team BBQ
Good Life Cafe image

 

Good Life Cafe

1643 Main Street, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Bowl$14.00
Burrito$14.00
More about Good Life Cafe
Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

921 Sumter Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Supreme Burrito$11.49
12" tortilla stuffed with grilled pepper and onion mix, shredded cheese, and spanish rice. sour cream and lettuce on side.
Burrito Bowl$10.99
Refried beans, rice, tomatoes, onions, choice of Cheese and Filling. Served in a Bowl w/ Lettuce and Pico de gallo.
The Fajita Wet Burrito$12.49
grilled peppers and onions, choice of beans or rice, smothered in enchilada sauce. lettuce and pico on the side
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fiesta Burrito$11.00
Kontos gluten-free wrap, romaine, chickpeas, brown rice, oat flour, almond meal, parsley, olive oil, cilantro, shallots, jalapeños, Trader Joe’s taco seasoning, red peppers, mushrooms, sweet corn, black beans, cucumber, cashew queso (cashews, salsa verde, salt, lime juice)
Contains: Almonds & Cashews
Smokey Maple Chorizo Burrito Bowl$13.40
INGREDIENTS: mixed greens, sautéed red pepper, mushrooms, corn, brown rice, cucumber, chorizo (gluten-free oat flour, brown rice, chickpeas, pinto beans, olive oil, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, chipotle powder, cinnamon, salt, pepper, jalapeño, shallot, maple syrup, tamari, lime-cilantro dressing ( foragers cashew yogurt, grapeseed oil, lime, honey, cilantro, garlic, salt, pepper)
CONTAINS NUTS: CASHEWS & HONEY
More about Tasty As Fit

