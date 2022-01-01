Burritos in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve burritos
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
700 Harden Street, Columbia
|BBQ Burrito
|$15.00
Mashed Potatoes | Creamed Corn | Slaw |
Red BBQ Sauce | Flour Tortilla
Choice of Side
Tios Mexican Cafe
921 Sumter Street, Columbia
|Grilled Supreme Burrito
|$11.49
12" tortilla stuffed with grilled pepper and onion mix, shredded cheese, and spanish rice. sour cream and lettuce on side.
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Refried beans, rice, tomatoes, onions, choice of Cheese and Filling. Served in a Bowl w/ Lettuce and Pico de gallo.
|The Fajita Wet Burrito
|$12.49
grilled peppers and onions, choice of beans or rice, smothered in enchilada sauce. lettuce and pico on the side
Tasty As Fit
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia
|Fiesta Burrito
|$11.00
Kontos gluten-free wrap, romaine, chickpeas, brown rice, oat flour, almond meal, parsley, olive oil, cilantro, shallots, jalapeños, Trader Joe’s taco seasoning, red peppers, mushrooms, sweet corn, black beans, cucumber, cashew queso (cashews, salsa verde, salt, lime juice)
Contains: Almonds & Cashews
|Smokey Maple Chorizo Burrito Bowl
|$13.40
INGREDIENTS: mixed greens, sautéed red pepper, mushrooms, corn, brown rice, cucumber, chorizo (gluten-free oat flour, brown rice, chickpeas, pinto beans, olive oil, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, chipotle powder, cinnamon, salt, pepper, jalapeño, shallot, maple syrup, tamari, lime-cilantro dressing ( foragers cashew yogurt, grapeseed oil, lime, honey, cilantro, garlic, salt, pepper)
CONTAINS NUTS: CASHEWS & HONEY