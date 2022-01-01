Cake in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve cake
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia
410 Columbiana Drive, Columbia
|Lemoncello Cake
|$9.00
A fluffy yellow cake infused with lemon mousse for a refreshing limoncello taste. Topped with creamy white chocolate frosting and white chocolate flakes.
Good Life Cafe
1643 Main Street, Columbia
|Cake Slice
|$7.00
|Raw Cheese Cake
|$8.95
|GG Cake Square
|$4.50
Tasty As Fit
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia
|Carrot Cake Bites
|$8.50
INGREDIENTS: carrot, almond flour, oat flour, coconut sugar, baking powder, baking soda, flax meal, almond milk, apple sauce, raisins, honey, vanilla extract, apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, allspice, ground ginger, himalayan sea salt, cashew cream cheese icing (cashews, coconut cream, coconut oil, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, pink himalayan salt)
Contains: Almonds, Coconut, Honey, & Cashews
Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais
1004 Gervais Street, Columbia
|Roll Cake
|$1.95
|Extra Fish Cake
|$0.25
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
631 Promenade Place, Columbia
|Pound Cake
|$4.99
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Carolina Deli
2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia
|Pound Cake
|$2.75
Homemade and Baked Fresh Daily!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Arabesque
2930 Devine St, Columbia
|Fruity di Bosco (mixed berry cake)
|$8.50
Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant
1904 Broad River Road, Columbia
|Slice of Chocolate Cake
|$3.99
|Fried Crab Cakes
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
|2 Fried Crab Cakes
|$7.99
2 Fried Crab Cakes served with tartar sauce.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
612 Whaley Street, Columbia
|Chocolate Banana Cake
|$3.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
4517 Forest Drive, Columbia
|Chocolate Banana Cake
|$3.00
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills
493 Town Center PlaceSuite 1, Columbia
|Extra Fish Cake
|$0.25
|Roll Cake
|$1.95
Mr Seafood - Two Notch
3902-F Two Notch Road, Columbia
|Vanilla Pound Cake
|$3.50
Sky Bistro & Lounge
1120 Washington St, Columbia
|Strawberry Pound Cake
|$7.00
Tazza Kitchen
4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia
|Brick Oven Crab Cakes
|$26.50
pequin chili slaw, micro greens, lemon dressing, french fries