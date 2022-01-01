Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve cake

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia

410 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemoncello Cake$9.00
A fluffy yellow cake infused with lemon mousse for a refreshing limoncello taste. Topped with creamy white chocolate frosting and white chocolate flakes.
More about Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia
Good Life Cafe image

 

Good Life Cafe

1643 Main Street, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Slice$7.00
Raw Cheese Cake$8.95
GG Cake Square$4.50
More about Good Life Cafe
Za's Brick Oven Pizza image

 

Za's Brick Oven Pizza

2930 Devine St, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Za's Brick Oven Pizza
Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

921 Sumter Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deep Fried Cheese Cake$5.49
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake Bites$8.50
INGREDIENTS: carrot, almond flour, oat flour, coconut sugar, baking powder, baking soda, flax meal, almond milk, apple sauce, raisins, honey, vanilla extract, apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, allspice, ground ginger, himalayan sea salt, cashew cream cheese icing (cashews, coconut cream, coconut oil, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, pink himalayan salt)
Contains: Almonds, Coconut, Honey, & Cashews
More about Tasty As Fit
Main pic

 

Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais

1004 Gervais Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roll Cake$1.95
Extra Fish Cake$0.25
Extra Fish Cake$0.25
More about Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen

631 Promenade Place, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pound Cake$4.99
Red Velvet Cake$6.00
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
Carolina Deli image

 

Carolina Deli

2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pound Cake$2.75
Homemade and Baked Fresh Daily!
More about Carolina Deli
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Arabesque

2930 Devine St, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (740 reviews)
Takeout
Fruity di Bosco (mixed berry cake)$8.50
Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.
More about Arabesque
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant image

 

Ocean View Seafood Restaurant

1904 Broad River Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Slice of Chocolate Cake$3.99
Fried Crab Cakes
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
2 Fried Crab Cakes$7.99
2 Fried Crab Cakes served with tartar sauce.
More about Ocean View Seafood Restaurant
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

612 Whaley Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Banana Cake$3.00
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

4517 Forest Drive, Columbia

Avg 3.7 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Banana Cake$3.00
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills image

 

Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills

493 Town Center PlaceSuite 1, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Extra Fish Cake$0.25
Extra Fish Cake$0.25
Roll Cake$1.95
More about Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills
Main pic

 

Mr Seafood - Two Notch

3902-F Two Notch Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vanilla Pound Cake$3.50
More about Mr Seafood - Two Notch
Banner pic

 

Sky Bistro & Lounge

1120 Washington St, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Pound Cake$7.00
More about Sky Bistro & Lounge
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brick Oven Crab Cakes$26.50
pequin chili slaw, micro greens, lemon dressing, french fries
More about Tazza Kitchen

