Cheeseburgers in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2, add egg +$1)