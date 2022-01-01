Cheeseburgers in Columbia

Columbia restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Angus Cheeseburger Wrap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$11.00
Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2, add egg +$1)
More about Tazza Kitchen

