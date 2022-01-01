Chicken tenders in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken tenders
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
700 Harden Street, Columbia
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$4.50
Tios Mexican Cafe
921 Sumter Street, Columbia
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.69
4 breaded and deep fried tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia
1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West, Columbia
|#7 Chicken Tenders Basket
|$9.50
5 Tenders, Choice of 2 sides
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
2009 Devine Street, Columbia
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.99
Served with your choice of dip sauce.
|Chicken Fingers Basket
|$12.99
Served with wing chips and your choice of dip sauce. Try tossing them in a wing flavor!
Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill
702 Cross Hill Rd. STE 400-D, Columbia
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.50
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
631 Promenade Place, Columbia
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$5.19
|Tender Roasted Chicken
|$15.99
Now bigger and better than ever! Roasted leg quarter with your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant
1904 Broad River Road, Columbia
|Fried Flounder, Fried Baby Shrimp, & Fried Chicken Tenders
|$14.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. No substitutions please.
|Kid's Fried Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
Must be 10 years old or under to order this item. No exceptions. Served with child's choice of French Fries, Baked Potato, or Baked Sweet Potato.
|Fried Chicken Tenders
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fusion Cocina Latina
1945 Decker Blvd suite 6, Columbia
|Chicken fingers and fries
|$5.99
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
612 Whaley Street, Columbia
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.99
Served with your choice of dip sauce.
|Chicken Fingers Basket
|$12.99
Served with wing chips and your choice of dip sauce. Try tossing them in a wing flavor!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
4517 Forest Drive, Columbia
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.99
Served with your choice of dip sauce.
|Chicken Fingers Basket
|$12.99
Served with wing chips and your choice of dip sauce. Try tossing them in a wing flavor!
Bakers Sports pub and grill
7167 Two Notch Road, Columbia
|Fried Chicken tender basket
|$10.00
Hand-battered tenders choice of dipping sauce serve with a side dip in favorite wing sauce (.50)
Mr Seafood - Two Notch
3902-F Two Notch Road, Columbia
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.95
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$6.95