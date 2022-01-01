Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

700 Harden Street, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$4.50
More about Home Team BBQ
Banner pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

921 Sumter Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$7.69
4 breaded and deep fried tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia image

 

Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia

1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#7 Chicken Tenders Basket$9.50
5 Tenders, Choice of 2 sides
More about Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

2009 Devine Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$10.99
Served with your choice of dip sauce.
Chicken Fingers Basket$12.99
Served with wing chips and your choice of dip sauce. Try tossing them in a wing flavor!
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill

702 Cross Hill Rd. STE 400-D, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.50
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill
e1a3b05e-ff10-4dc3-b8aa-203c0bb0b537 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen

631 Promenade Place, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.19
Tender Roasted Chicken$15.99
Now bigger and better than ever! Roasted leg quarter with your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
More about Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant image

 

Ocean View Seafood Restaurant

1904 Broad River Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Flounder, Fried Baby Shrimp, & Fried Chicken Tenders$14.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. No substitutions please.
Kid's Fried Chicken Tenders$6.99
Must be 10 years old or under to order this item. No exceptions. Served with child's choice of French Fries, Baked Potato, or Baked Sweet Potato.
Fried Chicken Tenders
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
More about Ocean View Seafood Restaurant
Fusion Cocina Latina image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fusion Cocina Latina

1945 Decker Blvd suite 6, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken fingers and fries$5.99
More about Fusion Cocina Latina
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

612 Whaley Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$10.99
Served with your choice of dip sauce.
Chicken Fingers Basket$12.99
Served with wing chips and your choice of dip sauce. Try tossing them in a wing flavor!
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

4517 Forest Drive, Columbia

Avg 3.7 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$10.99
Served with your choice of dip sauce.
Chicken Fingers Basket$12.99
Served with wing chips and your choice of dip sauce. Try tossing them in a wing flavor!
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Bakers Sports pub and grill image

 

Bakers Sports pub and grill

7167 Two Notch Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken tender basket$10.00
Hand-battered tenders choice of dipping sauce serve with a side dip in favorite wing sauce (.50)
More about Bakers Sports pub and grill
Main pic

 

Mr Seafood - Two Notch

3902-F Two Notch Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$5.95
Chicken Tender Basket$6.95
More about Mr Seafood - Two Notch
Crispy Chicken Strips image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1033 Roberts Branch Parkway, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Strips$6.99
More about BurgerIM

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

French Toast

Mac And Cheese

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Peanut Butter Cookies

Shrimp Basket

Sliders

Cake

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston