Chicken wraps in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Sound Bites Eatery
1425 Sumter Street, Columbia
|ROASTED CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.00
FAN FAVORITE!
HOUSE ROASTED AND PULLED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FETA CHEESE, AVOCADO, AND CILANTRO AIOLI GRILLED ON A MULTI-GRAIN WRAP WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)