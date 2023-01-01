Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve chile relleno

Consumer pic

 

TakoSushi - Columbia

1332 Main St., Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno$15.00
More about TakoSushi - Columbia
Consumer pic

 

Hola Mexico

9009 Two Notch Rd, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
13. Beef burrito, chile relleno and beans$9.50
More about Hola Mexico

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Garlic Bread

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Steak Burritos

Spaghetti

Rigatoni

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Italian Subs

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (483 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (260 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston