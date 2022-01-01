Chocolate chip cookies in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Tasty As Fit
Tasty As Fit
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake
|$10.50
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH CHEESECAKE
Ingredients: walnuts, gluten-free oats, almond flour, coconut flour, maple syrup, coconut oil, peanut butter, vanilla extract, sea salt, dairy-free chocolate chips, cashews, coconut milk, medjool dates, & lemon juice
CONTAINS: Walnuts, Almonds, Coconut, Peanut Butter, & Cashews
KEEP IN FREEZER
CONSUME WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF PURCHASING