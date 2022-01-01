Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Columbia

Columbia restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake$10.50
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH CHEESECAKE
Ingredients: walnuts, gluten-free oats, almond flour, coconut flour, maple syrup, coconut oil, peanut butter, vanilla extract, sea salt, dairy-free chocolate chips, cashews, coconut milk, medjool dates, & lemon juice
CONTAINS: Walnuts, Almonds, Coconut, Peanut Butter, & Cashews
KEEP IN FREEZER
CONSUME WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF PURCHASING
More about Tasty As Fit
Carolina Deli image

 

Carolina Deli

2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Chips$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.75
Homemade and Baked Fresh Daily! Pack of 2
Chocolate Chip Cookies with M&M's$2.75
More about Carolina Deli

