Cookie dough in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve cookie dough

Good Life Cafe image

 

Good Life Cafe

1643 Main Street, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (610 reviews)
Takeout
GG Raw Cookie Dough Log$8.00
More about Good Life Cafe
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie Dough- BOMB BAR$3.55
"Half Baked" Cookie Dough Brownies$9.25
INGREDIENTS: almond flour, almond meal, flax meal, cacao powder, coconut sugar, maple syrup, cashew butter, almond butter, arrowroot powder, chickpeas, gluten free oats, coconut flour, almond milk, enjoy life foods chocolate chips, vanilla extract, coconut oil, baking powder, baking soda, sea salt
CONTIANS: ALMONDS, COCONUT & CASHEWS
More about Tasty As Fit

