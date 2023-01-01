Crab salad in Columbia
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia
|'Crab' Salad Wrap
|$14.25
Ingredients: kontos gluten-free wrap, romaine, mixed greens, charred corn, red cabbage, green cabbage, cucumber, carrots, radishes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, dill, lemon juice, dulse granules, old bay seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, celery, yellow pepper, green onion, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, water, mustard powder, garlic, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, honey, pink Himalayan sea salt) vinaigrette (grapeseed oil, white wine vinegar, dijon mustard, maple syrup, water, pink Himalayan sea salt, pepper) & slaw
Contains: Cashews & Honey