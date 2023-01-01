Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve crab salad

Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit - Columbia

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
'Crab' Salad Wrap$14.25
Ingredients: kontos gluten-free wrap, romaine, mixed greens, charred corn, red cabbage, green cabbage, cucumber, carrots, radishes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, dill, lemon juice, dulse granules, old bay seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, celery, yellow pepper, green onion, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, water, mustard powder, garlic, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, honey, pink Himalayan sea salt) vinaigrette (grapeseed oil, white wine vinegar, dijon mustard, maple syrup, water, pink Himalayan sea salt, pepper) & slaw
Contains: Cashews & Honey
More about Tasty As Fit - Columbia
Banner pic

 

Hanabi/Venue

1624 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY CRAB SALAD$13.00
More about Hanabi/Venue

