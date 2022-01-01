Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cupcakes in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Cupcakes
Columbia restaurants that serve cupcakes
Good Life Cafe
1643 Main Street, Columbia
Avg 4.1
(610 reviews)
Jumbo Cupcake
$4.50
More about Good Life Cafe
Sound Bites Eatery
1425 Sumter Street, Columbia
No reviews yet
LEMON CUPCAKE
$4.50
More about Sound Bites Eatery
