Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg salad sandwiches in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Columbia restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
700 Harden Street, Columbia
Avg 4.3
(1055 reviews)
Egg Salad Sandwich
$5.50
More about Home Team BBQ
Carolina Deli
2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia
Avg 4.6
(325 reviews)
Egg Salad
$3.99
Homemade Egg Salad on toasted bread
More about Carolina Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Tacos
Cheesecake
Edamame
French Fries
Brisket
Meatball Subs
Chicken Wraps
More near Columbia to explore
Rock Hill
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Aiken
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
North Augusta
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(506 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston