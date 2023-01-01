Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

Don Tequilas - Columbia, SC

114 Afton Court, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Classic Enchiladas$12.00
Choose from: ground beef, pulled chicken, beans or cheese
More about Don Tequilas - Columbia, SC
Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

921 Sumter Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Signature Enchilada Sampler$16.79
Three corn tortillas stuffed with onions, cheese, and your choice of fillings. Topped w/ our queso and enchilada sauce. Served rice'n beans and sour cream.
Enchiladas$12.99
Two white corn tortillas rolled with with your choice of fillings, onions, and shredded cheese and smothered in a mild enchilada sauce and our Queso cheese. Garnished with Pico de gallo.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Cheesecake

Curry

Hash Browns

Chocolate Cake

Tuna Salad

Chimichangas

Waffles

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (403 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston