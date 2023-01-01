Enchiladas in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Don Tequilas - Columbia, SC
Don Tequilas - Columbia, SC
114 Afton Court, Columbia
|3 Classic Enchiladas
|$12.00
Choose from: ground beef, pulled chicken, beans or cheese
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Tios Mexican Cafe
921 Sumter Street, Columbia
|Signature Enchilada Sampler
|$16.79
Three corn tortillas stuffed with onions, cheese, and your choice of fillings. Topped w/ our queso and enchilada sauce. Served rice'n beans and sour cream.
|Enchiladas
|$12.99
Two white corn tortillas rolled with with your choice of fillings, onions, and shredded cheese and smothered in a mild enchilada sauce and our Queso cheese. Garnished with Pico de gallo.