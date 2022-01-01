Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

921 Sumter Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Fajita Wet Burrito$12.49
grilled peppers and onions, choice of beans or rice, smothered in enchilada sauce. lettuce and pico on the side
Fajita Tacos$8.69
Two soft flout tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken with onion pepper mix and jack and cheddar cheese
Fajita Dinners$17.59
Spiced chicken breast, sliced Steak, or pulled pork grilled with roasted bell peppers'n onions mix.
Served with three flour tortillas, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice'n beans and sour cream.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Tacos

Cheese Fries

Brisket

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Lobsters

Nachos

Patty Melts

Asian Salad

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston