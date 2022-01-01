Fajitas in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve fajitas
Tios Mexican Cafe
921 Sumter Street, Columbia
|The Fajita Wet Burrito
|$12.49
grilled peppers and onions, choice of beans or rice, smothered in enchilada sauce. lettuce and pico on the side
|Fajita Tacos
|$8.69
Two soft flout tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken with onion pepper mix and jack and cheddar cheese
|Fajita Dinners
|$17.59
Spiced chicken breast, sliced Steak, or pulled pork grilled with roasted bell peppers'n onions mix.
Served with three flour tortillas, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice'n beans and sour cream.
Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)