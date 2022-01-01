Fried chicken salad in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
No Name Deli
2042 Marion Street, Columbia
|#4 House Salad w/ grilled or fried chicken
|$9.99
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, croutons, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant Broad River Rd
1904 Broad River Road, Columbia
|Fried Chicken Tender Salad
|$7.99
Our famous fried chicken tenders are cut into smaller pieces and are served on a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, and served with your choice of salad dressing.