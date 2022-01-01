Fried chicken salad in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

No Name Deli

2042 Marion Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#4 House Salad w/ grilled or fried chicken$9.99
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, croutons, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about No Name Deli
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant image

 

Ocean View Seafood Restaurant Broad River Rd

1904 Broad River Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tender Salad$7.99
Our famous fried chicken tenders are cut into smaller pieces and are served on a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, and served with your choice of salad dressing.
More about Ocean View Seafood Restaurant Broad River Rd
Bakers Sports pub and grill image

 

Bakers Sports pub and grill - 7167 Two Notch Road

7167 Two Notch Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled or Fried chicken salad$11.00
mixed greens with tomatoes cucumbers cheese and red onion
More about Bakers Sports pub and grill - 7167 Two Notch Road

