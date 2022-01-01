Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Urban Wok

1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy, Suite 204,, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V$9.99
Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice! Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce! WOK YOUR WAY! - Medium!
More about Urban Wok
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$8.25
Ingredients: Organic Brown Rice, Toasted Sesame Oil, Yellow Onion, Carrot, Red Pepper, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Ginger, Garlic, Liquid Aminos, Tamari, Broccoli, Peas, Basil, and Lime
CONTAINS: Coconut, Sesame, & Soy
Directions: Add all contents into a sauté pan (minus the sauce). Sauté rice on medium-high heat until crispy. Turn off the burner and stir in the desired amount of sauce.
More about Tasty As Fit

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Cheese Pizza

Waffles

Mussels

Cheeseburgers

Banana Pudding

Collard Greens

Octopus

Tacos

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston