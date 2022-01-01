Fried rice in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve fried rice
Urban Wok
1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy, Suite 204,, Columbia
|Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V
|$9.99
Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice! Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce! WOK YOUR WAY! - Medium!
Tasty As Fit
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia
|Thai Fried Rice
|$8.25
Ingredients: Organic Brown Rice, Toasted Sesame Oil, Yellow Onion, Carrot, Red Pepper, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Ginger, Garlic, Liquid Aminos, Tamari, Broccoli, Peas, Basil, and Lime
CONTAINS: Coconut, Sesame, & Soy
Directions: Add all contents into a sauté pan (minus the sauce). Sauté rice on medium-high heat until crispy. Turn off the burner and stir in the desired amount of sauce.