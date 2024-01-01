Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Fritters
Columbia restaurants that serve fritters
Forest Acres - Poogan's Southern Kitchen
4605 Forest Acres, Columbia
No reviews yet
Pimento Cheese Fritters
$10.00
Four Fritters, Bacon Jam
More about Forest Acres - Poogan's Southern Kitchen
Pearlz - East Bay St.
936 Gervais St, Columbia
No reviews yet
Corn Fritters
$6.95
maple butter
More about Pearlz - East Bay St.
