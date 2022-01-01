Garlic knots in Columbia

Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

2009 Devine Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$5.19
Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Blue Pizza image

 

Blue Pizza

2123 Greene St, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$7.00
More about Blue Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

612 Whaley Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$5.19
Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

4517 Forest Drive, Columbia

Avg 3.7 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$5.19
Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.
More about Village Idiot Pizza

