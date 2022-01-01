Garlic knots in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Village Idiot Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
2009 Devine Street, Columbia
|Garlic Knots
|$5.19
Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
612 Whaley Street, Columbia
|Garlic Knots
|$5.19
Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.