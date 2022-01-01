Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek pizza in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve greek pizza

Consumer pic

 

Za's Brick Oven Pizza

2930 Devine St, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Pizza 8"$12.00
More about Za's Brick Oven Pizza
Arabesque image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Arabesque

2930 Devine St, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (740 reviews)
Takeout
Small Greek PIzza$17.00
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, gyro, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, arabesque pizza sauce.
More about Arabesque

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Hummus

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cheese Fries

Cannolis

Curry

Rice Balls

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston