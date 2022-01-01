Grilled chicken salad in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
2009 Devine Street, Columbia
|Small Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast
|Large Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
631 Promenade Place, Columbia
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad
|$8.59
Carolina Deli
2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.10
Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Fresh Tomatoes
Blue Pizza
2123 Greene St, Columbia
|Herby Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, carrot, and chicken breast cooked in our house Italian blend
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
612 Whaley Street, Columbia
|Large Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast
|Small Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
4517 Forest Drive, Columbia
|Small Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast.
|Large Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast.