Grilled chicken salad in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

2009 Devine Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Small Grilled Chicken Salad$8.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast
Large Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen

631 Promenade Place, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$8.59
More about Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
Carolina Deli image

 

Carolina Deli

2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.10
Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Fresh Tomatoes
More about Carolina Deli
Blue Pizza image

 

Blue Pizza

2123 Greene St, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Herby Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, carrot, and chicken breast cooked in our house Italian blend
More about Blue Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

612 Whaley Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Large Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast
Small Grilled Chicken Salad$8.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

4517 Forest Drive, Columbia

Avg 3.7 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Small Grilled Chicken Salad$8.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast.
Large Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast.
More about Village Idiot Pizza

