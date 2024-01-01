Grilled steaks in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve grilled steaks
More about TakoSushi - TS - Columbia
TakoSushi - TS - Columbia
1332 Main St., Columbia
|Grilled Steak Tako
|$6.99
Warm corn tortilla, sliced seasoned steak, fresh cilantro, lime juice, avocado crema
More about Ocean View Seafood Restaurant Broad River Rd
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant Broad River Rd
1904 Broad River Road, Columbia
|Hamburger Steak with Grilled Onions
|$13.99
12oz Hamburger Steak with Grilled Onions. Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.