Ham sandwiches in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

No Name Deli

2042 Marion Street, Columbia

Ham Sandwich$6.50
With mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Sound Bites Eatery

1425 Sumter Street, Columbia

HAM SANDWICH$9.00
BRIOCHE, HAM, MAYO, BIBB LETTUCE, PROVOLONE, TOMATO
