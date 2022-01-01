Muffins in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve muffins

Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

2930 Devine Street, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1229 reviews)
Takeout
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

961 Roberts Branch Parkway, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Avocado Toast

French Toast

Pork Chops

Waffles

Chef Salad

Crispy Chicken

Gyoza

Shrimp Basket

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston