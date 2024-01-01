Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve mushroom soup

Tasty As Fit - Columbia

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoky Tomato, Mushroom & White Bean Soup - 32oz$16.29
Ingredients: vegetable broth, carrots, onions, celery, cremini mushrooms, smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, thyme, cauliflower, tomato paste, rotel tomatoes, diced tomatoes, white beans, tamari, kale, olive oil, nutritional yeast, siracha, sea salt, pepper
Frozen Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup - 16 oz$8.29
Ingredients: ghee, celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper
Contains: Ghee (clarified butter), Cashews, & Almond Milk
Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup- 32 oz$16.29
Ingredients: *contains ghee* celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper.
Directions: Microwave or place over stop top to warm soup
Contains: Ghee (clarified butter), Cashews, & Almond Milk
More about Tasty As Fit - Columbia
The Dragon Room

803 Gervais Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MUSHROOM & MISO SOUP (v)$5.00
mushroom dashi, grilled tofu, soy pickled mushroom, radish, wakame, lemon zest, scallions (4oz portion)
More about The Dragon Room

