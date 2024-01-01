Mushroom soup in Columbia
Tasty As Fit - Columbia
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia
|Smoky Tomato, Mushroom & White Bean Soup - 32oz
|$16.29
Ingredients: vegetable broth, carrots, onions, celery, cremini mushrooms, smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, thyme, cauliflower, tomato paste, rotel tomatoes, diced tomatoes, white beans, tamari, kale, olive oil, nutritional yeast, siracha, sea salt, pepper
|Frozen Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup - 16 oz
|$8.29
Ingredients: ghee, celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper
Contains: Ghee (clarified butter), Cashews, & Almond Milk
|Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup- 32 oz
|$16.29
Ingredients: *contains ghee* celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper.
Directions: Microwave or place over stop top to warm soup
