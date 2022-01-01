Nachos in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve nachos
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
700 Harden Street, Columbia
|BBQ Nachos
|$16.75
Three house made salsas | Sharp Cheddar | Monterrey Jack | Pickled Jalapeños | Crema | Guacamole | Chimichurri
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)