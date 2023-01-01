Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit - Columbia

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spring Roll Noodle Bowl$13.00
ingredients: Banza chickpea noodles, red cabbage, green cabbage, snap peas, carrots, edamame (soy), green onion, cashews, carrot ginger peanut dressing (carrots, peanut butter, onion, rice vinegar, lime juice, avocado oil, tamari, maple syrup, ginger, turmeric, sesame oil, sea salt, & ground pepper
Contains: Cashews, Peanut Butter, Sesame Oil
More about Tasty As Fit - Columbia
Banner pic

 

Crave Artisan Market - Crave

2843 Millwood Avenue, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl of Cream of Chicken Noodle$6.25
More about Crave Artisan Market - Crave

