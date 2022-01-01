Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve octopus

Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

2009 Devine Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (689 reviews)
Takeout
12" Octopus Garden$16.99
Spinach, broccoli, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion
16" Octopus' Garden$19.99
Spinach, broccoli, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

612 Whaley Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
16" Octopus' Garden$19.89
Spinach, broccoli, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion
12" Octopus' Garden$16.99
Spinach, broccoli, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

4517 Forest Drive, Columbia

Avg 3.7 (81 reviews)
Takeout
16" Octopus' Garden$19.89
Spinach, broccoli, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion
12" Octopus Garden$16.89
Spinach, broccoli, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion
More about Village Idiot Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Coleslaw

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Salad

Chips And Salsa

Arugula Salad

Beef Curry

Sliders

Waffles

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston