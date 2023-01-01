Pad thai in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Basil Thai - Columbia
Basil Thai - Columbia
702 Cross Hill Rd Suite 300A, columbia
|Pad Thai
|$20.00
|Pad Thai
|$20.00
More about Tasty As Fit - Columbia
Tasty As Fit - Columbia
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia
|Palmini Pad Thai
|$8.25
Ingredients: palmini noodles (hearts of palm), slaw mix, red cabbage, kale, carrot, zucchini, bell pepper, green onion, basil, cashews, sauce (almond butter, cashew butter, toasted sesame oil, low sodium tamari, lime juice, rice wine vinegar, maple syrup, ginger, garlic, pink Himalayan salt)
Contains: Cashews, Almond, & Sesame Oil