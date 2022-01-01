Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve pasta salad

Za's Brick Oven Pizza image

 

Za's Brick Oven Pizza

2930 Devine St, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Napoleon Pasta Salad$3.00
artichokes, tomatoes, black olives, parmesan and parsley tossed with tomato garlic pesto and balsamic vinaigrette
Pasta Salad$3.00
artichokes, tomatoes, black olives, parmesan and parsley tossed with tomato garlic pesto and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Za's Brick Oven Pizza
Sound Bites Eatery image

 

Sound Bites Eatery

1425 Sumter Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16 OZ PISTACHIO PASTA SALAD$10.00
PISTACHIO PASTA SALAD$3.00
8 OZ PISTACHIO PASTA SALAD$3.00
More about Sound Bites Eatery
Blue Pizza image

 

Blue Pizza

2123 Greene St, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pasta Salad$3.99
Our house made pasta salad
More about Blue Pizza
Banner pic

 

Sky Bistro & Lounge

1120 Washington St, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Salad$5.00
More about Sky Bistro & Lounge

