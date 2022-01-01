Pasta salad in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve pasta salad
Za's Brick Oven Pizza
2930 Devine St, Columbia
|Napoleon Pasta Salad
|$3.00
artichokes, tomatoes, black olives, parmesan and parsley tossed with tomato garlic pesto and balsamic vinaigrette
|Pasta Salad
|$3.00
Sound Bites Eatery
1425 Sumter Street, Columbia
|16 OZ PISTACHIO PASTA SALAD
|$10.00
|PISTACHIO PASTA SALAD
|$3.00
|8 OZ PISTACHIO PASTA SALAD
|$3.00