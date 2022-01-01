Philly cheesesteaks in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
No Name Deli
2042 Marion Street, Columbia
|#9 Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
|$9.99
Steak and mozzarella cheese with grilled onions and peppers on a wrap with our homemade 1000 island sauce.
Tios Mexican Cafe
921 Sumter Street, Columbia
|Philly Cheesesteak Fries
|$13.29
Grilled steak, onion' n pepper mix, and french fries drizzled with our queso cheese and creamy chipotle sauce.