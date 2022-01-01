Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Columbia

Columbia restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

No Name Deli

2042 Marion Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#9 Philly Cheesesteak Wrap$9.99
Steak and mozzarella cheese with grilled onions and peppers on a wrap with our homemade 1000 island sauce.
More about No Name Deli
Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

921 Sumter Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak Fries$13.29
Grilled steak, onion' n pepper mix, and french fries drizzled with our queso cheese and creamy chipotle sauce.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
The Main Course image

 

The Main Course

1624 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$16.00
More about The Main Course

