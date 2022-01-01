Pies in Columbia
More about Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia
410 Columbiana Drive, Columbia
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
A refreshing tart custard atop a graham cracker crust with lime juice laced whipped cream.
More about Za's Brick Oven Pizza
Za's Brick Oven Pizza
2930 Devine St, Columbia
|Peanut Butter Silk Pie
|$7.00
|French Silk Pie
|$7.00
More about Tasty As Fit
Tasty As Fit
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia
|Brownie Batter Sweet Potato Pie
|$9.00
Ingredients: coconut oil, coconut sugar, almond milk, cashew butter, enjoy life dark chocolate chips, sea salt, chia seeds, almond four, tapioca flour, cinnamon, roasted sweet potatoes, maple syrup, & vanilla extract
CONTAINS: Coconut, Cashews & Almonds
KEEP REFRIGERATED
CONSUME WITHIN 3 DAYS OF PURCHASING
More about Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
631 Promenade Place, Columbia
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$3.49
More about Arabesque
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Arabesque
2930 Devine St, Columbia
|Fatayer Pies
|$12.00
Six baked pies. Spinach, cheese, beef or mixed, served with Tzatziki sauce.