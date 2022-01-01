Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia

410 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$10.00
A refreshing tart custard atop a graham cracker crust with lime juice laced whipped cream.
More about Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia
Item pic

 

Za's Brick Oven Pizza

2930 Devine St, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Silk Pie$7.00
French Silk Pie$7.00
More about Za's Brick Oven Pizza
Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

921 Sumter Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mama's Lemon Pie$5.19
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brownie Batter Sweet Potato Pie$9.00
Ingredients: coconut oil, coconut sugar, almond milk, cashew butter, enjoy life dark chocolate chips, sea salt, chia seeds, almond four, tapioca flour, cinnamon, roasted sweet potatoes, maple syrup, & vanilla extract
CONTAINS: Coconut, Cashews & Almonds
KEEP REFRIGERATED
CONSUME WITHIN 3 DAYS OF PURCHASING
More about Tasty As Fit
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen

631 Promenade Place, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Pie$3.49
More about Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Arabesque

2930 Devine St, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (740 reviews)
Takeout
Fatayer Pies$12.00
Six baked pies. Spinach, cheese, beef or mixed, served with Tzatziki sauce.
More about Arabesque
Item pic

 

The Main Course

1624 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Tomato Pies$13.00
Three mini pies, topped with fresh basil and served with bacon jam
More about The Main Course

