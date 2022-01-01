Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve pork chops

The Grand on Main image

 

The Grand on Main

1621 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Pork Chops$25.00
smoked pork chops, sweet bourbon bbq, honey dijon, smoked gouda mac + cheese, collar greens, cornbread
More about The Grand on Main
Consumer pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill

702 Cross Hill Rd. STE 400-D, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Pork - 1 Pound$13.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill
Smothered Pork Chop image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen

631 Promenade Place, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smothered Pork Chop$16.69
Two smothered fried center-cut pork chops, your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Fried Pork Chop Dinner$16.79
Two fried center-cut pork chops, your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Pork Chops (2pc)$4.85
More about Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant image

 

Ocean View Seafood Restaurant

1904 Broad River Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Grilled Pork Chops$12.99
2 Marinated, Boneless, Grilled Pork Chops served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
More about Ocean View Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Main Course

1624 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Bourbon Pork Chop$26.00
Premium thick cut-bone-in, Compart Duroc pork chop with house-made honey bourbon glaze, served with collard greens
More about The Main Course

