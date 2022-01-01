Pork chops in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve pork chops
More about The Grand on Main
The Grand on Main
1621 Main Street, Columbia
|Smoked Pork Chops
|$25.00
smoked pork chops, sweet bourbon bbq, honey dijon, smoked gouda mac + cheese, collar greens, cornbread
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill
Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill
702 Cross Hill Rd. STE 400-D, Columbia
|Chopped Pork - 1 Pound
|$13.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
More about Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
631 Promenade Place, Columbia
|Smothered Pork Chop
|$16.69
Two smothered fried center-cut pork chops, your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
|Fried Pork Chop Dinner
|$16.79
Two fried center-cut pork chops, your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
|Pork Chops (2pc)
|$4.85
More about Ocean View Seafood Restaurant
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant
1904 Broad River Road, Columbia
|Boneless Grilled Pork Chops
|$12.99
2 Marinated, Boneless, Grilled Pork Chops served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.