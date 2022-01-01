Quesadillas in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve quesadillas
Good Life Cafe
1643 Main Street, Columbia
|Spinach & Artichoke Quesadilla
|$13.00
|Buffalo Cauliflower Quesadilla
|$14.00
San Jose Sparkleberry
801 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Beef 'O' Brady's
4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)