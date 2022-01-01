Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit - Columbia

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chickpea Salad Bowl$12.30
Ingredients: mixed greens, apple, red grapes, cucumber, celery, kontos gluten free wrap, herb vinaigrette (shallots, olive oil, grapeseed oil, rice vinegar, honey, lemon juice, Dijon, cilantro, mint, Himalayan Sea salt, pepper) chickpeas, shredded carrots, raisins, dill, parsley, green onions, curry powder, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, water, mustard powder, garlic, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, honey, pink Himalayan Sea salt)
Contains: Cashews & Soy
More about Tasty As Fit - Columbia
Fusion Cocina Latina image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fusion Cocina Latina

1945 Decker Blvd suite 6, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fusion Salad Bowl MIX$14.99
More about Fusion Cocina Latina

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Cupcakes

Nachos

Collard Greens

Gyoza

Salmon Salad

Kale Salad

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston