Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Consumer pic

 

TakoSushi - TS - Columbia

1332 Main St., Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
More about TakoSushi - TS - Columbia
Consumer pic

 

The Q Spot

6432 Two Notch Suite Q, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Egg Roll (1)$6.00
More about The Q Spot

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Tuna Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Teriyaki Chicken

Cake

Mac And Cheese

French Toast

Caprese Salad

Pretzels

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (30 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (533 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (705 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston