Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon rolls in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Salmon Rolls
Columbia restaurants that serve salmon rolls
TakoSushi - TS - Columbia
1332 Main St., Columbia
No reviews yet
Spicy Salmon Roll
$9.00
More about TakoSushi - TS - Columbia
The Q Spot
6432 Two Notch Suite Q, Columbia
No reviews yet
Salmon Egg Roll (1)
$6.00
More about The Q Spot
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia
Tuna Sandwiches
Kale Salad
Teriyaki Chicken
Cake
Mac And Cheese
French Toast
Caprese Salad
Pretzels
More near Columbia to explore
Rock Hill
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.7
(30 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Aiken
Avg 5
(15 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
North Augusta
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(533 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(705 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(288 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(238 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston