Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve sashimi

Consumer pic

 

TakoSushi - TS - Columbia

1332 Main St., Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon (Sashimi)$7.50
Yellowtail (Sashimi)$8.50
Tuna (Sashimi)$9.50
More about TakoSushi - TS - Columbia
Banner pic

 

Hanabi/Venue

1624 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi$7.00
More about Hanabi/Venue

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Cucumber Salad

Shumai

Wontons

Italian Salad

Tiramisu

Egg Rolls

Greek Salad

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (30 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (533 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (705 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston