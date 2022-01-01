Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve scallops

Ocean View Seafood Restaurant image

 

Ocean View Seafood Restaurant

1904 Broad River Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Broiled Scallops$21.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken, Baby Shrimp, & Scallops$21.99
Served with a side salad or Coleslaw and Texas toast.
More about Ocean View Seafood Restaurant
Main pic

 

Mr Seafood - Two Notch

3902-F Two Notch Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Scallops$6.95
5 pc scallops
Scallop Basket Special$7.95
5 Scallops and fries
Scallop Basket$13.95
7 pc scallop, fries and hushpuppies
More about Mr Seafood - Two Notch
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops$22.50
lemon grana padano risotto, fresh herbs
More about Tazza Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Turkey Wraps

Chopped Salad

Chips And Salsa

Banana Pudding

Caesar Salad

Cake

Mozzarella Sticks

Peanut Butter Cookies

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston