Scallops in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve scallops
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant
1904 Broad River Road, Columbia
|Broiled Scallops
|$21.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
|Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken, Baby Shrimp, & Scallops
|$21.99
Served with a side salad or Coleslaw and Texas toast.
Mr Seafood - Two Notch
3902-F Two Notch Road, Columbia
|Side Scallops
|$6.95
5 pc scallops
|Scallop Basket Special
|$7.95
5 Scallops and fries
|Scallop Basket
|$13.95
7 pc scallop, fries and hushpuppies
Tazza Kitchen
4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia
|Scallops
|$22.50
lemon grana padano risotto, fresh herbs