Shrimp rolls in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Shrimp Rolls
Columbia restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
TakoSushi - Columbia
1332 Main St., Columbia
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.00
More about TakoSushi - Columbia
Good Life Cafe - Columbia
1643 Main Street, Columbia
Avg 4.1
(610 reviews)
SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS
$14.00
shrimp, rice paper, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, red peppers, mango, avocado, kelp noodles, with a side of wasabi aioli and teriyaki sauces
More about Good Life Cafe - Columbia
