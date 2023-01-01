Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Consumer pic

 

TakoSushi - Columbia

1332 Main St., Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
More about TakoSushi - Columbia
Good Life Cafe image

 

Good Life Cafe - Columbia

1643 Main Street, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (610 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS$14.00
shrimp, rice paper, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, red peppers, mango, avocado, kelp noodles, with a side of wasabi aioli and teriyaki sauces
More about Good Life Cafe - Columbia

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Pudding

Spaghetti

Potstickers

Cucumber Salad

Chips And Salsa

Tuna Rolls

Crab Cakes

Teriyaki Salmon

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (461 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston