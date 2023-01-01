Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Shrimp Tempura
Columbia restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
TakoSushi - Columbia
1332 Main St., Columbia
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.00
More about TakoSushi - Columbia
Hanabi/Venue
1624 Main Street, Columbia
No reviews yet
TIGER ROLL / SHRIMP TEMPURA
$9.00
More about Hanabi/Venue
