Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Spaghetti
Columbia restaurants that serve spaghetti
Za's Brick Oven Pizza
2930 Devine St, Columbia
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti
$5.00
More about Za's Brick Oven Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Arabesque
2930 Devine St, Columbia
Avg 4.4
(740 reviews)
Kids Spaghetti
$5.00
Your choice of either marinara or butter sauce
More about Arabesque
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia
Chocolate Cake
Mac And Cheese
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Patty Melts
Pies
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Cornbread
Fish Tacos
More near Columbia to explore
Rock Hill
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Aiken
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
North Augusta
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(506 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston