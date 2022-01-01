Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve stromboli

Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Columbia

1216 Washington St,, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stromboli$0.00
Like a Calzone, but lighter & crispier. Stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella cheese & your choice of up to three toppings.
Cheesecake Stromboli$0.00
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Columbia
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Harbison/Irmo

378 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Stromboli$0.00
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
Stromboli$0.00
Like a Calzone, but lighter & crispier. Stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella cheese & your choice of up to three toppings.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Harbison/Irmo

