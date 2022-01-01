Tacos in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve tacos
San Jose Sparkleberry
801 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia
|3 Beef Sof Taco
|$5.99
Fusion Cocina Latina
1945 Decker Blvd suite 6, Columbia
|Tacos Fusion 3
|$9.99
Beef 'O' Brady's
4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)