Tacos in Columbia

Columbia restaurants that serve tacos

San Jose Sparkleberry image

 

San Jose Sparkleberry

801 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Beef Sof Taco$5.99
More about San Jose Sparkleberry
Fusion Cocina Latina image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fusion Cocina Latina

1945 Decker Blvd suite 6, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Fusion 3$9.99
More about Fusion Cocina Latina
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

