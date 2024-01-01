Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve tarts

Consumer pic

 

The Ware Mouth

1209 Franklin St, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Ganache Tart$12.00
More about The Ware Mouth
Banner pic

 

Crave Artisan Market - Crave

2843 Millwood Avenue, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Tart$4.99
Faithful Foods' lemon squares with pure butter Scottish shortbread crust
Lemon Tart$4.99
Faithful Foods' lemon squares with pure butter Scottish shortbread crust
More about Crave Artisan Market - Crave

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Pancakes

Pad Thai

White Pizza

Turkey Bacon

Taquitos

Egg Rolls

Chocolate Cake

Grits

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Aiken

No reviews yet

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston