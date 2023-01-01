Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Teriyaki salmon in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Teriyaki Salmon
Columbia restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
Good Life Cafe - Columbia
1643 Main Street, Columbia
Avg 4.1
(610 reviews)
TERIYAKI SALMON
$22.00
teriyaki glazed Alaskan salmon, choice of two sides
More about Good Life Cafe - Columbia
Furusato Bento - 748 Harden Street
748 Harden Street, Columbia
No reviews yet
Teriyaki Salmon
$8.00
More about Furusato Bento - 748 Harden Street
