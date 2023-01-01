Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit - Columbia

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoky Tomato, Mushroom & White Bean Soup - 32oz$16.29
Ingredients: vegetable broth, carrots, onions, celery, cremini mushrooms, smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, thyme, cauliflower, tomato paste, rotel tomatoes, diced tomatoes, white beans, tamari, kale, olive oil, nutritional yeast, siracha, sea salt, pepper
Frozen Smoky Tomato, Mushroom & White Bean Soup - 32 oz$16.29
Ingredients: yellow onion, carrots, celery, tomato paste, cauliflower florets, veggie broth, rotel tomatoes, nutritional yeast, tamari, bella mushrooms, great northern beans, kale, sriracha, garlic, smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, thyme, sea salt, black pepper, olive oil
Smoky Tomato, Mushroom & White Bean Soup - 16oz$8.29
Ingredients: vegetable broth, carrots, onions, celery, cremini mushrooms, smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, thyme, cauliflower, tomato paste, rotel tomatoes, diced tomatoes, white beans, tamari, kale, olive oil, nutritional yeast, sriracha, sea salt, pepper
More about Tasty As Fit - Columbia
Carolina Deli image

 

Carolina Deli - 2 Richland Medical Park Drive

2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOUP SPECIAL Tomato$9.99
Soup, Grilled Cheese, Choice of drink
More about Carolina Deli - 2 Richland Medical Park Drive

