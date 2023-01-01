Tomato soup in Columbia
Tasty As Fit - Columbia
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia
|Smoky Tomato, Mushroom & White Bean Soup - 32oz
|$16.29
Ingredients: vegetable broth, carrots, onions, celery, cremini mushrooms, smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, thyme, cauliflower, tomato paste, rotel tomatoes, diced tomatoes, white beans, tamari, kale, olive oil, nutritional yeast, siracha, sea salt, pepper
|Frozen Smoky Tomato, Mushroom & White Bean Soup - 32 oz
|$16.29
Ingredients: yellow onion, carrots, celery, tomato paste, cauliflower florets, veggie broth, rotel tomatoes, nutritional yeast, tamari, bella mushrooms, great northern beans, kale, sriracha, garlic, smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, thyme, sea salt, black pepper, olive oil
|Smoky Tomato, Mushroom & White Bean Soup - 16oz
|$8.29
