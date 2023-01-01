Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey bacon in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Turkey Bacon
Columbia restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Wings & Ale
125-C Outlet Pointe Blvd,Ste C, Columbia
No reviews yet
Turkey Bacon Melt
$11.99
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, melted Swiss, lettuce, honey mustard, served on sourdough bread.
More about Wings & Ale
Good Life Cafe - Columbia
1643 Main Street, Columbia
Avg 4.1
(610 reviews)
SIDE TURKEY BACON
$4.00
More about Good Life Cafe - Columbia
